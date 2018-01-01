For my first look at Canvas, I’m really impressed with the appearance of the admin. The installation is really straightforward, especially if you are comfortable with Laravel. If you are looking to start a blog this year, Canvas would be a good choice.
Simple, Powerful Blog Publishing Platform
Create your own blog with unparalleled speed and efficiency and share your stories with the world on a beautiful template that didn't take 67 plugins to create. Oh, and did we mention it's free?
