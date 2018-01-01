Simple, Powerful Blog Publishing Platform

Create your own blog with unparalleled speed and efficiency and share your stories with the world on a beautiful template that didn't take 67 plugins to create. Oh, and did we mention it's free?


  Get started   Become a backer
Hello World Blog Post

Not Just Another Blog

Every detail considered. And reconsidered. Over its lifetime, Canvas has changed in many ways. But the principles that define it haven’t: speed, simplicity, and beauty.

Tools Page Home Page Navigation Post Editing Page

It Takes A Team

Canvas is developed by a group of contributors all over the world who donate their time and skills to create a unique blogging platform for everyone.

Anyone is eligible to contribute to the project. In fact, we encourage young developers to jump in and cut their teeth on the many open source technologies implemented here.

We all started somewhere. Why not start here?

Github Repository

Built-In Features

Canvas comes packed with features right out of the box, yet will always remain easy to setup, flexible to extend, and enjoyable to use.

mode_edit

Publisher

A Markdown based editing environment with a live side-by-side allows you to always see how the post will render.

trending_up

Analytics

Canvas provides native support for Google Analytics by injecting the code with just a couple of clicks.

perm_media

Media Library

A robust VueJS based media library makes uploading and organizing files into folders a breeze, kind of like Dropbox.

question_answer

Comments

Spark engagement and reader discussion on your blog with Disqus, the #1 way to build your audience.

Extras

All of the little extra things add up to make a BIG difference. From the clean application code itself to the growing ecosystem and community, we deliver on all accounts.

system_update_alt

Painless Upgrades

For software that boasts about it's simplicity, you'd expect the upgrade path to follow suit. One Artisan command is all you'll need.

code

Open Source

Everything here is open source, so you can theme, extend and integrate to your heart’s content. Developers welcome.

help

Support

Have a question? Chat with any of the team members or the creator to see it resolved. We pride ourselves on responsiveness.

account_circle

Social Profiles

Integrate with GitHub, Twitter, Facebook and more to take advantage of everything Canvas has to offer with its dynamic social profile features.

invert_colors

Theming

Use one of the themes that Canvas ships with, or add your own styling and creativity to showcase your blog.

build

Powerful Tools

You have all the tools, settings, and site configuration you need available to you from the moment you log in.



Installation Welcome Page

An Alternative Solution

If you’re sick of wading through menus and navigating complex options that you never use, we’ve got news for you: So were we. WordPress, Medium, and Tumblr have their niche market, but fall short when it comes to providing a simple, extensible, feature-rich blogging experience out of the box.

Considering switching to Canvas? It's an important decision. But it's one we promise you won't regret.

Screenshots

Canvas looks great on any device. Check out why this platform stands out from the rest when it comes to implementing some of the most popular design trends today.

Sign In Page
Edit Post Page
Media Library Page
Profile Page
Hello World Blog Post


  • format_quote

    For my first look at Canvas, I’m really impressed with the appearance of the admin. The installation is really straightforward, especially if you are comfortable with Laravel. If you are looking to start a blog this year, Canvas would be a good choice.

    Eric Barnes, Laravel News
  • format_quote

    Canvas is a new mini-CMS aimed at developers who need personal blogs. If you’re looking for an easy-to-use, easy-to-set-up, and easy-to-deploy CMS, give Canvas a go and submit extensions and pull requests to expand its already very vibrant community.

    Bruno Škvorc, SitePoint PHP
  • format_quote

    Canvas rocks! I’ve tried building blogs from scratch and with other plug and play CMS’s, but nothing comes close to Canvas. Instead of worrying about grinding out the features a blog needs, you can focus on crafting a blog that tells your story. I now use Canvas exclusively for my blog development and I’ve never been happier.

    Nick Basile, Metric Loop
file_download Downloads
group Contributors
star_rate Stars
call_split Forks

As Featured On

We've been lucky enough to be featured in some of the most popular web design and development publications available today.

As Featured On Laravel News
As Featured On SitePoint
As Featured On Packalyst
As Featured On Metric Loop